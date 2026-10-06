Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow?

Lucknow:

India have once again dropped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI in the first T20I against West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The 15-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe, but failed to find a spot in the series against Afghanistan in New Delhi and then in the one-off T20I against Japan.

However, with Nitish Kumar Reddy not available in the Asian Games, India added Sooryavanshi back into the playing XI to extend their batting prowess. He featured in the matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, scoring 38 and 15 runs, respectively. Following which, he was dropped from the XI, which is nothing but a strategic decision. On the other hand, Samson failed to make a mark too at the Asian Games, but the team management gave him a longer rope.

Naman Dhir makes T20I debut

Nine days after making his ODI debut, Naman Dhir has been handed his T20I cap as well. Arshdeep Singh handed him the cap in Lucknow. The team management is reportedly happy with his contribution with the ball and since he is someone who can contribute heavily with the bat in the lower order, the team management is backing the all-rounder.

India opt to bowl first

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the match. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that the conditions looked tricky as the match is being played on a mixed-soil pitch. He also believes that dew can play a part in the second innings and hence, bowling first would be ideal.

“We are going to bowl first, it's a mixed soil. There will be some dew as well,” Iyer said after the toss.

He also explained that the schedule has been hectic as India host West Indies in just three days after winning the Asian Games gold, but expects the players to be ready for the challenge.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (wk/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph

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