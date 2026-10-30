Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing in India's fourth T20I against New Zealand in Auckland?

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Eden Park in Auckland on October 30th, and the game began on a positive note for the Indian team as they won the toss once again and opted to bowl first in the clash, hoping to play some good cricket once more.

It is worth noting that India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and revealed the Men in Blue’s playing XI for the clash, and many fans were left surprised by the exclusion of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the side after his performance in the third T20I.

Interestingly, Vaibhav was included in the playing XI on the back of an injury to Ishan Kishan, which saw him miss the second and third T20I of the series. However, with Kishan’s return to the playing XI, Vaibhav has once again been sat on the bench.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Winning the toss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and opened up on how the Men in Blue have planned for the game, and despite having won the series, he feels that the job is still half done for the Men in Blue, and they will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming game as well.

“We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern every now and then. [On India's performance in the previous match] Yes, absolutely. The intent, the positivity right from ball one, it was amazing. And the most important aspect I felt was adapting to the conditions. We realised that anything that is bowled hard length or half-volleys was going into the stands. So it's better bowl yorkers as quickly as possible. So the execution was phenomenal,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

“Yeah, we've got two changes. Ishan comes back in for Vaibhav and Mayank comes in for Bhuvi,” he added.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

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