Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing in India's 2nd T20I vs West Indies in Ranchi?

Ranchi:

India have once again benched Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The 15-year-old proved his mettle in the series against Zimbabwe earlier in the year and was also adjudged the Player of the Series for the same. However, the team management believed that Sanju Samson deserves more opportunity and hence, the Kerala batter was slotted in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Samson hit two back-to-back half-centuries in the match and with that, the cricketer sealed his spot in the playing XI. However, since then, the keeper-batter has struggled to live up to expectations. He flopped in the Asian Games and also in the opening match against West Indies, but the team management is ready to give him an extended run.

For the same reason, Sooryavanshi remains in the waiting zone. However, it’s high time for Samson to find some consistency in international cricket, but he could very well be replaced.

West Indies opt to bowl first

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I. Captain Shai Hope explained that the conditions played an important role in the decision. He also confirmed that the visitors made just one change after a defeat in the first T20I as Gudakesh Motir returned to the playing XI.

“Considering T20 cricket and how the West Indies have played, we're comfortable chasing. But again, we've got to look at the conditions we're playing in here in India. It's already a bit wet, so it's going to get even worse as the evening goes on. We're just going to try to put them under pressure with the ball and then chase them down,” Hope said after the toss.

The focus will be now on the Indian batting unit and especially the top order.

India playing XI - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies playing XI - Shai Hope (wk/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

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