Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing for India in first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch?

Christchurch:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to break into the playing XI in the first T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Captain Shreyas Iyer had confirmed the development on the matchday eve itself, stating that the idea is to back Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have done well for the team, including in the T20 World Cup earlier in the year.

India tried Sooryavanshi in the series against Zimbabwe, where he ended up being adjudged the Player of the Series. Yet, he was dropped from the playing XI against Afghanistan. Later, he did well in the Asian Games, scoring an important half-century against Sri Lanka in the semi-final, but when Nitish Kumar Reddy returned in the series against West Indies, Sooryavanshi was dropped.

Shreyas noted that the 15-year-old will have to wait for his opportunity and expects him to learn about the conditions that are on offer.

“It's important that a talent like him (Sooryavanshi) should always be happy around the dressing room. He is very young, he has more years to get opportunities. It's not like he can walk in right now, because our openers are scoring consistently, and they have won the World Cup,” Iyer said of the series opener in Christchurch.

“I just keep telling him you will get the opportunity; if you be consistent about your processes, you have to wait sometimes, we have got two fantastic openers, that's the conversation we have been having with Vaibhav,” he added.

India opt to bowl first

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the middle. Shreyas explained that there was very little time for a turnaround and hence, they wanted to understand the conditions before batting in the middle. For India, Mayank Yadav and Nitish are back in the mix, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar could play an important role in the swinging conditions of New Zealand.

India playing XI - Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand playing XI - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

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