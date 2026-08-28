Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not picked for India's upcoming U19 series against Australia?

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming U19 series against Australia. Interestingly, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was the Player of the Match in the U19 World Cup final earlier in the year, has been dropped. He recently made his senior India debut and was one of the key performers in the series against Zimbabwe. However, that wasn’t the reason behind his exclusion.

In 2016, BCCI set a new rule that prevents players from appearing at more than one Under-19 World Cup. Now, Sooryavanshi has already represented India in the 2026 edition and hence, he is currently out of the scheme of things. Like Vaibhav, several other Indian cricketers such as Washington Sundar have been affected by this rule. Now, before the rule was introduced, Sarfaraz Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Vijay Zol were among those to play in multiple editions.

Sehwag and Dravid make the cut

The latest squad announcement has also brought Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid into focus. Aaryavir, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay, son of former India head coach Rahul Dravid, have both been selected for the 50-over leg of the series.

Meanwhile, India will play three one-day matches against Australia in Rajkot on September 18, 21 and 23. Two multi-day red-ball games will follow, with the first scheduled in Rajkot from September 27 to 30 and the second at the Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ Ground in Ahmedabad from October 5 to 8.

Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani has been named captain for the 50-over matches, with Madhya Pradesh’s Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. The leadership roles will switch for the red-ball fixtures, with Chauhan taking charge and Raichandani serving as vice-captain.

Notably, Aaryavir and Anvay have not been selected for the two multi-day matches. Aaryavir is currently representing West Delhi Lions in the 2026 Delhi Premier League and has featured in two matches so far. Anvay arrives after making an impact on India Under-19s ’ July tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored 101 runs across two 50-over games. India lost that series 2-1 but won the red-ball series 1-0.

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