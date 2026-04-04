Why is Trent Boult not playing for MI in clash against DC in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Trent Boult was among the key players who missed out as the Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 4. Boult was among the three changes made by the five-time champions for their second game of the season, with the unwell Hardik Pandya and Allah Gazanafar also missing out.

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav leads the MI side for this afternoon's game in Delhi, with Hardik missing due to illness. Surya revealed the team made three changes to the side that won the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders a few days ago.

Why is Boult not playing?

Suryakumar revealed that Boult's exclusion is due to tactical changes made by MI for this game, as Corbin Bosch came in for him. "Hardik's not well, doesn't look good. So, I'm getting into his shoes today. If you win the first game after 13-14 years, there's a lot of confidence. Toss was irrelevant. We wanted to bat first. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik, Corbin Bosch comes in for Boult, that's a tactical call, Mitch Santner comes in for Ghazanfar," Surya said after DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first.

DC go with same team, no Starc

Meanwhile, DC have gone with the same side with Mitchell Starc not being available to feature in this game too. "First game, home ground, we want to see how the wicket behaves. We won from 26 for 4, which gives us confidence. The top order knows there's a net for them. The home crowd want to show them exciting cricket. Same team," Axar said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah