Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Why is Trent Boult not playing against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 clash?

Why is Trent Boult not playing against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 clash?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Mumbai Indians left Trent Boult out of their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings as a tactical decision after his dip in form this season. The veteran pacer has managed just one wicket in four matches and was also excluded from the Impact Player options as MI adjusted their overseas combination.

Trent Boult
Trent Boult Image Source : BCCI
Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have dropped Trent Boult from their playing XI against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2026. While announcing the changes in the squad, captain Hardik Pandya didn’t inform about Boult, which only indicates that it was a tactical call. Notably, the former New Zealand international had a hard time in the ongoing season, having claimed just one wicket in four matches, which is nowhere close to the standard he had set for himself.

His poor form eventually forced Mumbai to bench him. The veteran was also not named in the Impact Player Lists, as Mumbai are playing with three overseas players in the game. Either Corbin Bosch or AM Ghazanfar will come into the mix later in the game, depending on the nature of the surface.

MI made two more changes to playing XI

Mumbai Indians were forced to make two other changes to the playing XI. Former captain Rohit Sharma is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Mitchell Santner is dealing with an illness. In their absence, Quinton de Kock is set to open alongside Ryan Rickelton, while Mayank Rawat replaces Santner. 

On the other hand, Punjab have named an unchanged playing XI. Capitan Shreyas Iyer had won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Explaining the reason behind the move, he explained that the wicket looked dry, which would help the bowlers early on, but expects that with dew settling in later on, the surface could support the batters. 

“Looks a bit dry, but I interacted with a few of the players. They said that with the dew coming in, it gets better and better. So, based on that, I took that decision. We're going with the same team,” Iyer said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read:

3 cricketers who can replace injured David Payne in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2026

3 players who can replace Khaleel Ahmed in CSK's playing XI for SRH clash in IPL 2026

Vinod Kambli risks brain stroke: Sachin Tendulkar among others raises funds for former cricketer
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Trent Boult Mumbai Indians IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\