Why is Travis Head not playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants? Travis Head is not part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Jaydev Unadkat also misses out due to personal reasons.

New Delhi:

Travis Head misses out as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in their 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Monday, May 19. With not much to play for, having already been knocked out from the race to the playoffs, SRH will look to spoil LSG's party.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Head misses out as he is down with Covid. "We want to know what we are chasing. Never know what the wicket will do. We haven't played to our potential and want to reach that. A few injuries gives a few chances to the new guys. We have some unfinished business. The team has been great, but we haven't fired. Head is in his hotel room. Unadkat is on a personal reason. Taide and Harsh Dubey come in," Cummins said at the toss after he won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Meanwhile, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori had earlier revealed that Head had tested positive for Covid and his arrival to India was delayed due to the virus. "Travis is coming in tomorrow morning, he was delayed. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel, so he’ll get in tomorrow morning and we’ll assess how he is after that," Vettori told reporters in the press conference.

While the Sunrisers have already been knocked out from the race to the playoffs, Lucknow are hanging by a thin thread. LSG are currently on 10 points from 11 matches and need to win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance for qualification. Even in that scenario, the Lucknow-based franchise will be dependent on other results to go their way.

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

LSG's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Abdul Samad, 8 Akash Deep, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Digvesh Rathi, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Will O'Rourke