Why is toss delayed in RR vs RCB clash at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in IPL 2026?

Guwahati:

The toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been delayed due to heavy rain. The surface has been put under covers for the time being. Notably, there was little to no possibility of rain during the match. However, Guwahati’s weather changed drastically in the last few minutes, with rain beginning just minutes before the toss. Both sets of players were on the field, engaging in light training, before they had to walk back to the pavilion at around 6:50 pm due to rain.

The rain eventually got heavier as time progressed, with both teams waiting in the dressing room. Meanwhile, this is the second game in Guwahati where a match is hampered due to rain. Earlier, the clash against Mumbai Indians were heavily impacted, resulting in the match being reduced to 11 overs. In the meantime, the cut-off time remains 10:56 pm for a five-over game. If the game is not started by then, both teams will share a point each.

Both RR, RCB aim to remain unbeaten

Both Rajasthan and Bengaluru have been unbeaten so far this season. Their batting unit has been phenomenal so far, as RR’s young duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has put in a commendable show so far in the league, while RCB’s Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been a force to reckon with.

Thus, their clash in Guwahati promises a high-scoring contest. Nevertheless, the rain has played a spoilsport so far. This also makes the toss very important as both teams will be hoping to bowl first in the middle.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal