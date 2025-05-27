Why is Tim David not playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their crucial IPL 2025 clash against LSG? Tim David misses out on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's crucial clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025. RCB stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma opened up on the team's changes for this match. Check why Tim David is not playing for RCB in the clash against LSG.

New Delhi:

Tim David missed out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Lucknow Super Giants in a high-stakes IPL 2025 league stage match on Tuesday, May 27. RCB are facing LSG in the last league stage match of the tournament, with their hopes of a top-two finish still being in their own hands.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Jitesh Sharma turn up as the stand-in captain again as Rajat Patidar will play as an Impact player due to his hand injury that he sustained while playing against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the tournament. Meanwhile, David missed out due to a hamstring issue that he sustained during RCB's previous fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. He suffered the issue while fielding in the first innings of the clash against SRH. David came out to bat at No.8 in the second innings and was dismissed for only one in RCB's botched-up chase of 232.

"We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy our chase. Rajat Patiodar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top 2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thusara," RCB stand-in skipper Jitesh said at the toss.

"We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show the glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 percent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi are back in," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs - Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary