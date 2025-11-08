Why is Tilak Varma not playing for India in the 5th T20I vs Australia at Gabba? India have rested Tilak Varma from the fifth T20I against Australia at the Gabba. Rinku Singh replaced him in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first as they decide to script a comeback and seal the series 2-2.

Brisbane:

India have opted to rest Tilak Varma for the fifth T20I against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The 23-year-old has endured a lean run in the series, managing just 34 runs across four innings. With form not on his side, the team management decided to give him a break and hand an opportunity to Rinku Singh in the series decider. If the Kolkata Knight Riders batter performs well, he could secure a place in India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

In the meantime, Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first. The hosts are currently trailing 2-1 in the series and will be desperate to get back to winning ways to avoid their fourth straight series defeat in the shortest format of the game. After winning the toss, captain Mitchell Marsh noted that the surface looks good for batting and he believes that there’s a lot to play for at the Gabba.

“Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. Was bit of an indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight,” Marsh said after the toss.

Suryakumar explains batting roles

Apart from the openers, Suryakumar explained that the other batters are expected to be flexible and ready to bat any point in time. He is also unbothered about losing tosses now, as the Mumbai batter is happy to win matches.

“Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa