Why is Tilak Varma not playing 1st T20I vs New Zealand in Nagpur? Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is of the series against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer replaced him in the squad, while Ishan Kishan has been named in the playing XI. Tilak recently underwent surgery for testicular torsion.

New Delhi:

Young India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series against New Zealand. He recently underwent surgery for testicular torsion and is expected to be back in action for the fourth T20I. In the meantime, the selectors have called up Shreyas Iyer as his replacement, but the Punjab Kings captain failed to break into the playing XI.

The team management trusted Ishan Kishan for the role at number three. The keeper-batter was sensational in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he led Jharkhand by example. However, he was expected to warm the bench initially, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma set to open. Nevertheless, the injury to Tilak opened the door for Ishan, who will now bat at number three, followed by captain Suryakumar at number four.

India have been asked to bat first after New Zealand won the toss. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the combination at the toss. "We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8.30 during our practice. But we don't mind putting runs on the board and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out," Suryakumar said.

New Zealand have fielded three pacers with Kristian Clarke making his T20I debut following his ODI debut earlier. "We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket and looks pretty high-scoring. Last week was pretty special. Every team knows how hard it is to come to India and won but this is a fresh series and they are a tough team in home conditions. Great start for us in terms of prep for the World Cup. Three seamers. Clarke makes his debut, Jamieson and Duffy are playing as well," Santner said at the toss.

India's Playing XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Playing XI:

Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy