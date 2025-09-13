Why is Team India playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup amid boycott calls? Despite boycott calls, India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 due to ACC rules. Anurag Thakur clarified that skipping the match could lead to elimination, while reaffirming India’s stance of no bilateral ties with Pakistan amid ongoing terror concerns.

Dubai:

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India began their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE. However, the build-up to the high-voltage encounter has been overshadowed by growing calls for a boycott from sections of the Indian public.

The boycott sentiment stems from the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and inflicting significant damage on several Pakistani military installations. Following the escalation, both nations agreed to a ceasefire to de-escalate tensions.

Amid this backdrop, the BCCI has reiterated its longstanding stance of not engaging in bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan. Nonetheless, participation in multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup falls under the purview of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), compelling India to compete. While many fans support India’s decision to play in the continental event, a vocal section continues to express displeasure over the match against the Salman Agha-led Pakistan side.

What did Anurag Thakur say about India playing Pakistan?

Meanwhile, the former BCCI president and current Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, noted that it is compulsory for the Indian team to play the game, else they will carry the risk of being eliminated. We further reminded that the national team will not engage in a bilateral series with Pakistan unless the terrorist attacks stop.

“When multinational tournaments are organised by ACC or ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't do that, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match and the other team will get the points...But India doesn't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan. We have made this decision for years that India won't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan until Pakistan stops terrorist attacks on India,” Thakur said while speaking to the press.

To conclude, India don’t have the option of backing out from playing a match in any of the multi-nation tournaments. If they do, the governing body, in this case, the ACC, led by Mohsin Naqvi, holds the power to eliminate the team from the competition.