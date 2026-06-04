Why is Suryakumar Yadav's future as India captain in turmoil despite winning T20 World Cup 2026?

New Delhi:

After recently leading the Indian team to their second straight T20 World Cup title, reports have suggested that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is looking for a change in leadership, and Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly going to be replaced as the Indian team’s T20I skipper.

It is also worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav’s place in the T20I team is in trouble as well. Suryakumar Yadav was given the Indian T20I team’s captaincy after Rohit Sharma retired from the format after leading the side to the T20 World Cup title in 2024.

In the next two years, the Men in Blue maintained heavy dominance in world cricket in the shortest format of the game, winning the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2026 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

However, despite leading the Indian team to the World Cup, many fans have been wondering why Suryakumar Yadav’s place in the T20I team is under fire. It is interesting to note Suryakumar Yadav’s form has been the biggest reason why his place is in turmoil.

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How has Suryakumar Yadav fared in recent games?

Interestingly, despite having a brilliant season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, Suryakumar Yadav was unable to replicate his performances in international cricket, leading India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav played a total of 9 games for the Men in Blue and only managed to score 242 runs to his name, with his best performance coming against the USA, where he went unbeaten on a score of 84 runs.

Furthermore, he was poor for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 as well. In the 13 matches that he played, Suryakumar Yadav only scored 270 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 20.76 runs, and batting at a strike rate of 147.54.

His form with the bat has been a major reason for the recent reports. At the age of 35, it does look like Suryakumar Yadav’s time in India’s T20I setup seems to be coming to an end. He was also dismissed on a score of 19 runs in 11 deliveries in the Mumbai T20 league opener continuing his dismal form.

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