Why is Suryakumar Yadav captaining Mumbai Indians in place of Hardik Pandya in CSK vs MI clash? With Mumbai Indians all set to take Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, read to find out why Suryakumar Yadav will be leading MI instead of Hardik Pandya in the high octane clash.

The stage is set for game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. The two joint most successful sides in world cricket go head to head in a cracking encounter.

Ahead of the game, it is interesting to note that Mumbai Indians ’will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. The star batter is leading the five-time champions due to regular skipper Hardik Pandya having faced a match ban due to slow over rate.

Despite Pandya’s absence, MI still boasts a star-studded lineup with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and many more players in their lineup. The side will hope for a good performance in Pandya’s absence.

Ahead of the start of the game, Suryakumar Yadav took centre stage and talked about how MI will have to bat first after they lost the toss against CSK. “I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home; we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

On the other hand, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his thoughts after winning the toss. “We are bowling first. Playing on this pitch for the first time, so don't really know how it will play. So we just want to adapt and chase accordingly. Looks a good wicket to bat. Prep has been good. We had our young wicket-keeper coming back early to the camp. Noor, Ellis, Rachin and Sam Curran are the overseas,” Gaikwad said.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed