RCB vs CSK: Why is Sisanda Magala not playing in clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings are playing the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. In the game played at RCB's homeground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, both teams will aim to win the match. Both teams have strong Playing XI. However, CSK star player Sisanda Magala is ruled out of the game

Magala made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of the tournament and bowled brilliantly. He went on to play another match. However, he is not playing the high-voltage game between the Southern rivals as he is injured.

"The toss does matter because this is a venue where it is difficult to contain batters in the second innings. And not to forget dew. I think what's important is not looking ahead, maybe 180-200 is a par score but we need to keep re-evaluating every 3-4 overs on where we stand and what would be a good total to get to. That is a better way to approach, rather than keeping a total in mind. One change - Magala is injured and Pathirana comes in," MS Dhoni said during toss.

Who is Sisanda Magala?

Sisanda Magala is a 32-year-old South African right-arm fast bowler. In IPL, Sisanda has played two games and has taken 1 wicket and has an economy of 8.5. Magala has a wealth of T20 experience and is a death-over specialist. He has played only 4 T20Is for South Africa but he has 129 T20 games under his belt. In those 129 games, Magala has taken 139 wickets at a 24.07 average.

Magala was recently part of the SA20 League where he played for the winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Magala was crucial bowler for his side as he finished as the 2nd leading wicket-taker in the tournament for them with 14 wickets in 12 matches. Magala has rich experience in South Africa's domestic cricket as well. He made his List A debut in October 2010 for Boland. He has played 124 List A games till now.

Earlier in the match RCB won the toss and opted to bowl.

