Why is Shubman Gill not playing India's fourth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui?

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash on November 13th, and the game saw the Indian team win the toss and opt to bowl first once more as the side looks to play some good cricket.

It is worth noting that star batter Shreyas Iyer is leading the Indian team in the fourth ODI, and Shubman Gill is missing the clash. With the game all set to begin, fans have been wondering where Shubman Gill is, and it is worth noting that Gill was only part of the Indian squad for the first three ODIs.

Notably, the Men in Blue are slated to take on New Zealand across two Test matches after the conclusion of the ODI series, and Shubman Gill will be leading the series across both Test matches.

The first Test match is slated to begin on November 19th in Wellington, and Gill has shifted his focus to the longest format, which sees him miss the last two ODIs against the Black Caps.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Winning the toss yet again, India skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and opted to bowl first. He talked about the changes in the playing XI; he opined that with the dew coming into the game in the latter stages of the game, the side will look to chase the target down.

“We will bowl first. [Decision to bowl first - chasing strategy, pitch conditions and evening dew] Yes, absolutely. I think it's about chasing, and when we looked at the wicket yesterday, there was a little bit amount of grass, but today it looks pretty dry, and also considering the dew coming in in the evening, one of the reasons we have opted to bowl first. [Taking over from Shubman Gill - assessment of previous matches and importance of the remaining games at the Bay Oval] Well, it's important firstly to analyse the matches we've played before,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read:

India dominate Afghanistan to reach U19 Asia Cup final, set up thrilling summit clash with Pakistan