Why is Shubman Gill not playing in IND vs SA 5th T20I as Sanju Samson comes in? Shubman Gill, the T20I vice-captain, missed the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson came in for Gill for the last match of the series.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill misses out as India face South Africa in the last T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India come into the series finale with a lead of 2-1 and look to clinch the series in the last clash in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Gill missed out on playing the final clash as he is out due to a toe injury. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the same at the toss. While Gill is out, Sanju Samson comes in place of him as the hosts make two more changes.

"We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew, and we want to put runs on the board. It (the stadium) almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in," SKY said at the toss.

BCCI shares update on Gill

Meanwhile, BCCI confirmed that Gill has suffered an impact injury to his right foot. "Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," BCCI said in a release.

South Africa had won the toss with Aiden Markram opting to bowl. "We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dewy, probably some dew later on, and the ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup, and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje," Markram said at the toss.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh