Why is Shubman Gill not playing for India vs South Africa in 2nd ODI? With India taking on South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at why regular India skipper Shubman Gill is not playing for the Men in Blue in the ongoing clash in Raipur.

Raipur:

India take on South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides lock horns in Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, and the clash saw South Africa winning the toss, opting to bowl first.

With the playing XIs announced, many fans would be wondering why India’s regular skipper, Shubman Gill, is not playing for India in Raipur. It is interesting to note that Gill injured himself on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and requires up to five weeks to make a full recovery.

Gill had hurt his neck while batting in Kolkata, and he was omitted from the squad for the entirety of the ODI squad against South Africa. However, in some good news for the fans, he is likely to make a comeback in the upcoming five-game T20I series.

Here’s what the skippers said at the toss

It is worth noting that South Africa won the toss in Raipur, and skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first. He talked about the changes that the Proteas have made to their playing XI from the previous game, and talked about the pitch as well.

“We are gonna have a bowl. (On the pitch) It's very hard to say, to be honest. We're hoping that as the night comes in, the dew comes in, it gets a bit easier with the ball skidding more. But it's very hard to say what it's going to play like. A lot of positives (from the last game). We did very well to get the game to that point, looking at the way we started in our first 10 overs of our batting, it shows that belief is there. We've got three changes. Myself, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi will be coming in,” Bavuma said.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

