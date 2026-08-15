Why is Sarfaraz Khan not playing India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle?

New Delhi:

Sarfaraz Khan replaced Sai Sudharsan in India’s squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle. The latter fractured her right toe and the Indian team didn’t want to risk him in the Sri Lanka series. Sarfaraz was then added to the squad, but the Mumbai batter couldn’t find a spot in the playing XI.

There was room for only one between Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz and the team management backed the keeper-batter for continuity. Jurel has been terrific for India in Test cricket, having amassed 478 runs in 10 matches at an average of 34.14. The 25-year-old has also hit a century in the format and has the capability to challenge Pant for a spot if India is forced to play one of them in the future.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has been a force to reckon with in domestic cricket. He has done well in Tests too, but failed to retain his spot. He returned to the squad for the first time in nearly two years and hence, the team management didn’t feel it was ideal to give him a breakthrough ahead of Jurel, despite him being an X-factor in the format.

India win toss, bat first

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in Galle. Explaining the reason behind the move, captain Shubman Gill stated that the weather looked good and so did the surface.

“We're gonna bat first, looks like a good wicket and the weather also looks good, so hopefully it's gonna be a good day of cricket for us. We've gone with the same playing XI that we played the last match. We've got five bowlers, two fast bowlers and three spinners,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Udara, Nishan Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

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