Why is Sanju Samson not playing vs Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025?

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the match against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2025. In the previous match against Delhi Capitals, the keeper-batter injured his ribs and had to leave the field mid-way. After the game, Samson confirmed that he was doing fine but wasn’t fit to return to batting.

Since then, he has undergone scans, and head coach Rahul Dravid noted that a decision on his availability against LSG will be made on the match day. During the toss, stand-in captain Riyan Parag confirmed that Samson is yet to gain full fitness. In his absence, Vaibhav will be opening the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. At 14 years at 23 days, he became the youngest cricketer to debut in the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

