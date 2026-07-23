Why is Sanju Samson not playing in IND vs ZIM 1st T20I in Harare?

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson was not part of the Playing XI as India face Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, July 23. Samson, the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, had earlier made way for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for three matches during India's five-match series against England earlier this month.

However, Samson was not picked for the Zimbabwe series, which raised questions from many factions. Samson was the only major absentee in the batting department from the T20I series against England to the Zimbabwe series. Samson's exclusion raised many questions, but a BCCI official told news agency PTI that he was not supposed to play the series and there was no point in keeping "a senior guy" on the bench. "Why is this surprising that Sanju has been rested for Zimbabwe? People who are saying this should know Sanju is in the Asian Games squad in September. So those who are criticising the selection committee can do a bit of homework. What’s the point of carrying Samson when he won’t play? He is a senior guy," the senior source was quoted by PTI.

India opt to bowl first

Coming to the match, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Ashok Sharma made his International debut as he became the 23rd Indian to win his first T20I cap in Zimbabwe. Shreyas Iyer said that India are going with three seamers and one spinner, Ravi Bishnoi. "We are going to bowl first. This is my first time here, so I don't know how the wicket is going to play. But looking at the practice wickets and the practice wickets on the side, there was a decent amount of bounce. So definitely, that's one of the aspects. [On if there will be bounce on offer] I don't know how it's going to play, but anticipating it. [On Zimbabwe] Absolutely, they've been playing brilliantly for the last couple of years, especially at the World Cup, the way they played. It was pleasing to the eye. The batsmen and the bowlers executing their strengths. It was amazing. [On the team composition] We're going with three seamers, one spinner," Shreyas said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have handed T20I debuts to Ben Curran, brother of England international Sam Curran, and Newman Nyamhuri.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

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