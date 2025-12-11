Why is Sanju Samson not playing 2nd T20I vs South Africa in Mullanpur? India have once again dropped Sanju Samson from the playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side backed Jitesh Sharma for the role. India, in the meantime, didn't make any changes to their playing XI.

Chandigarh:

India have dropped Sanju Samson from the playing XI for the second T20I against South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. He has been out of the scheme since the Australia tour, after he failed to establish himself in the middle order. He was then replaced by Jitesh Sharma and since then, the keeper-batter has managed to retain his spot in the XI and that led to Samson warming the bench.

The Kerala batter established his authority at the top of the order, scoring three centuries in T20Is, but even so, the team management decided to back Shubman Gill at the top of the order. It arguably ruined Samson’s momentum and later, he couldn’t play with the same freedom in the middle order, which led to his exit from the playing XI.

India elect to field first

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I in Mullanpur. Explaining the reason, the skipper noted that the dew had already started to settle and believes that chasing would be rather easy. He also announced that the team didn’t make any changes to their winning combination, which thrashed the Proteas by 101 runs in Cuttack.

“Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first. There's a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It's really important for the boys to under the responsibility,” Suryakumar said after the toss.

India vs South Africa playing XI

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Sing