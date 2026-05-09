Why is RR skipper Riyan Parag not playing in IPL 2026 clash against GT? Who takes charge?

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag missed out as RR take on Gujarat Titans in their 11th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, May 9.

Parag was on the ground but did not take the field for the fixture as Yashasvi Jaiswal took over in the interim role. Jaiswal revealed that Parag has 'pulled his hamstring' and missed out due to the same issue.

RR won the toss, and Jaiswal opted to bowl first, revealing they have also brought back Yash Raj Punja and Shimron Hetmyer. "We want to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good. Parag pulled his hamstring; he will be coming back soon. Hetty comes in. I am really excited. Looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.

Burger, Bishnoi out

RR have made some tweaks to their team. South Africa fast bowler Nandre Burger misses out, and so does leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Burger has been out of form, while Bishnoi has also blown hot and cold. Hetmyer is in, and so is Punja, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in the impact subs and is set to bat in the second innings.

Meanwhile, GT skipper Shubman Gill also wanted to bowl. "We would have bowled first as well, honestly. We have got one change. Prasidh Krishna comes back in place of Manav Suthar. I think it's important to look back at your strengths as a batting group or as a bowling group. What are the things that have got us so much success as a team? So, there were some areas that we went back and we reflected. Most of the games that we have played have been pretty close. So, it's all about doing that extra effort, putting that belief in, and if something is going well for you, having the belief to be able to execute. (Do you have a score in mind when you go out?) Yeah, I mean, we're going to see how the first couple of overs, 2-3 overs, go. There's obviously a par score, and then you want to get 10-15 extra on top of the par score to give that extra cushion to the bowlers," Gill said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra

Rajasthan Royals Impact subs: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

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