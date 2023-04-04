Why is Rovman Powell not playing in DC vs GT IPL 2023 game?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rovman Powell

Delhi Capitals are hosting Gujarat Titans in the 7th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 4). The two teams got contrasting starts to their IPL campaign with GT winning against CSK while the Capitals lost by 50 runs against LSG. Irrespective of those results, both teams will be keen on earning two points by winning this match. Interestingly, both DC and GT have made a couple of changes each to their playing XI.

With South Africa's players available now, DC have wasted no time in including Anrich Nortje in the playing XI. But he has come in at the expense of Rovman Powell that has surprised many. The reason for the same could be the team combination the management has decided to go with. Powell has played several sparkling knocks for DC in the past but couldn't do much in the previous game scoring only one run.

Warner at the toss also called it a 'harsh call' even as DC have decided to back Rilee Rossouw at number four. Moreover, Sarfaraz Khan has also been retained but he will not be donning the gloves. They have handed a debut to Abishek Porel who was signed as Rishabh Pant's replacement recently. As for the Gujarat Titans, they have included David Miller and Sai Sudharsan in the XI.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Latest Cricket News