Why is Rishabh Pant not keeping wickets on Day 2 of Lord's Test vs England? India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is not on the field on the second day of the ongoing Test match against England at Lord's. Dhruv Jurel is keeping wickets in his absence. Here's why Pant has not taken the field today :

London:

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has not taken the field for his team on the second day of the third Test at Lord's against England. He was hit on the finger while collecting the ball from Jasprit Bumrah on the opening day and had walked off then. Despite resting for the entire day, Pant hasn't come out for India as he continues to recover from injury.

"Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2," BCCI said in a statement posted on X.

Rishabh Pant's fitness a major concern for India

An injury to Pant is a massive concern for India now, as he bats at number five as well. He is in great form at the moment with 342 runs in two matches so far at an average of 85.5, smashing 36 fours and 13 sixes so far. With the surface at Lord's playing all kinds of tricks, India will need Pant's aggressive batting.

India start Day 2 on a high

Meanwhile, India have started the second day well, with Jasprit Bumrah picking up wickets for fun in his opening spell. He has already nipped out Ben Stokes, centurion Joe Root, and Chris Woakes to leave England reeling seven down with the score yet to cross the 300-run mark. It remains to be seen now if he will be able to pick up a five-wicket haul, his 13th in Tests away from home.

India will have to bat well in their first innings and take a decent lead, with things likely to get extremely tricky in the second innings. While Shubman Gill is in good form, India would want Pant to get fit soon in order to contribute with the bat.