Why is Rinku Singh not playing India vs Zimbabwe clash in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Defending champions India lock horns with Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. It is worth noting that the game is a must-win clash for Team India, considering that the side lost its previous game against South Africa.

With the clash against Zimbabwe all set to begin, many fans would be wondering why star India batter Rinku Singh is not playing for the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe. It is worth noting that Rinku had to leave the India camp, as his father had been admitted to the hospital.

However, according to the India batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, Rinku was supposed to join the squad by the evening of February 25. However, the side has included Sanju Samson in their squad for the clash.

Axar Patel comes in for Washington Sundar

Another change that the Indian team has made for their game against Zimbabwe is all-rounder Washington Sundar’s absence. Star player Axar Patel is featuring for India in the place of Washington Sundar, and the Men in Blue will hope for significant improvement from their last game.

“Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Play the same way as you've been playing last whole year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless. Two changes: Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku. Sanju will keep,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Also Read: