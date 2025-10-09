Why is Renuka Singh Thakur not playing vs South Africa in ODI World Cup 2025? Renuka Thakur was dropped from India's ODI World Cup 2025 clash vs South Africa after a below-par performance against Pakistan. Amanjot Kaur returned to the XI, replacing her, having impressed with a 57-run knock in the tournament opener.

Visakhapatnam:

India have made a solitary change to their squad for the clash against South Africa in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2025 at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Amanjot Kaur, who missed the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan in Colombo, has returned to the playing XI, replacing Renuka Singh Thakur.

Amanjot had impressed with a crucial knock of 57 runs in India’s tournament opener in Guwahati and will be looking to build on that momentum following her return from injury. Meanwhile, Renuka struggled to make an impact in the match against Pakistan, prompting the team management to bring Amanjot back into the side, a move that seemed inevitable under the circumstances.

South Africa elect to bowl first

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Visakhapatnam. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt anticipates a high-scoring encounter and expressed confidence in her opening partner, Tazmin Brits, who has already notched up five ODI centuries this calendar year and is in red-hot form.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum following two consecutive victories. She underlined that in a high-stakes tournament like the World Cup, every match counts, and building on winning form is key to progressing deep into the competition.

“Every game I think we need to keep showing improvement and today is a very important match for us and I'm sure we're going to play good cricket. The first two games we wanted to win and we did exactly what we wanted to do and now every game is very important. We just want to keep doing the good things again and again.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba