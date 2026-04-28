Why is Ravi Bishnoi not playing for RR vs PBKS in IPL 2026 clash in Mullanpur?

Chandigarh:

Rajasthan have dropped Ravi Bishnoi in their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. The leg-spinner started well in the season, being one of the leading wicket-takers, but in the last few games, his form dropped significantly, resulting in the team management dropping him for Yash Raj Punja.

Notably, in Rajasthan’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bishnoi was brought in as an Impact Player, but he bowled just one over, conceding 16 runs.

Apart from that, Rajasthan have also made another change in personnel for the game against PBKS. The visitors have dropped out-of-form batter Shimron Hetmyer for Sri Lanka international Dasun Shanaka.

PBKS have made two changes as well

Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that they were forced to make a change as Shashank Singh was ruled out of the match. Suryansh Shedge has come in his place. The other change was tactical as Lockie Ferguson replaced Xavier Bartlett. Notably, PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting likes Lokie, who is a lethal option to have in the death overs.

RR opt to field first

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas noted that he would have done the same thing as the pitch was under covers for two days.

“We would have loved to bowl first as well because I asked one of our team members, he told me that the wicket was basically covered for a couple of days due to bad weather, but other than that, I personally feel that any time you bat or bowl, it's a great challenge and all of us are pretty proactive irrespective of the decision of toss,” Shreyas said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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