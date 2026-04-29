Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Why is Quinton de Kock not playing for MI vs SRH in IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai?

Why is Quinton de Kock not playing for MI vs SRH in IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Mumbai Indians' opener Quinton de Kock was ruled out of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a wrist injury, as confirmed by captain Hardik Pandya. He is replaced by Ryan Rickelton, while Will Jacks makes his season debut at the top of the order.

Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock Image Source : BCCI
Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock is ruled out of the marquee clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The South Africa international has picked up a wrist injury, as captain Hardik Pandya confirmed. He has been replaced by Ryan Rickelton and will open alongside Will Jacks, who will play his first game of the season. He replaced Danish Malewar at the top of the order. 

Meanwhile, Mumbai have dropped Sherfane Rutherford from the playing XI, allowing Jacks to return to the squad. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner, who is ruled out of the season, has been replaced by the returning Trent Boult

“Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today; he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in,” Pandya said after the toss.

More to follow..

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Quinton De Kock Mumbai Indians IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\