Why is Quinton de Kock not playing for MI vs SRH in IPL 2026 clash in Mumbai?

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock is ruled out of the marquee clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. The South Africa international has picked up a wrist injury, as captain Hardik Pandya confirmed. He has been replaced by Ryan Rickelton and will open alongside Will Jacks, who will play his first game of the season. He replaced Danish Malewar at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have dropped Sherfane Rutherford from the playing XI, allowing Jacks to return to the squad. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner, who is ruled out of the season, has been replaced by the returning Trent Boult.

“Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today; he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in,” Pandya said after the toss.

More to follow..