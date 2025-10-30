Why is Pratika Rawal not playing for India in World Cup semifinal clash vs Australia? India and Australia locked horns today in the much-awaited Women's World Cup semifinal clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India are missing their opening batter Pratika Rawal from the playing XI for this massive encounter. Here's why she is not playing today:

Navi Mumbai:

India and Australia have locked horns in the second semifinal of the ongoing Women's World Cup today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia topped the points table with six wins from seven matches, while India sneaked into the knockouts with a win over New Zealand in their penultimate league stage clash. The hero of the clash, Pratika Rawal, is not playing today in the massive game against the defending champions, with Shafali Verma replacing her in the line-up.

For the unversed, Pratika got injured while fielding during the game against Bangladesh on Sunday (October 26). The BCCI has also confirmed the same, stating that the Indian opener sustained an ankle and knee injury.

"Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 due to an ankle injury and knee injury sustained while fielding in India’s final league stage match of the tournament against Bangladesh, in Navi Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor her progress. The team wishes Pratika Rawal a speedy recovery," the statement from the BCCI read.

Pratika Rawal was in great form in the World Cup

Injury to Pratika Rawal is a big blow to India, as she was in great form with the bat while opening the innings. She is the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament, having amassed 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33 with a fifty and a century to her name. She smashed 122 runs in the must-win game against New Zealand and will certainly be missed at the top of the order.

Moreover, Rawal and Smriti Mandhana had also added 155 runs for the first wicket in the league stage game against Australia. In her absence, India will be hoping that their new opening pair of Shafali and Smriti step up in the crunch game for the team.

Playing XIs:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt