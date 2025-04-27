Why is Phil Salt not playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL clash against Delhi Capitals? Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar announced that ace batter Phil Salt will be missing the game for RCB against Delhi Capitals. In the place of Salt, Jacob Bethell will play for RCB.

New Delhi:

Game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Delhi Capitals hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, and with the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar announced that ace opener Phil Salt will be missing the game against Delhi Capitals. Patidar stated that Salt has been down with fever which is why he would miss the game.

It is worth noting that Salt has been one of the most crucial players for RCB in the season so far and has been impactful with the bat at the top of the order as well. Him missing the game would be a big blow for Bengaluru.

“We will bowl first. The wicket is quite good to bat on and I don't think it's going to change too much and we like to chase. It's our first win at our home and we will try to continue playing good cricket. In every match, we are trying to improve, so we want to keep learning. Bethell has come in place of Salt,” Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

RCB opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and the side will hope for a good performance against Delhi Capitals, who have been in exceptional form throughout the tournament.

“That is an advantage too but if we had won the toss, I think we would have batted only and use the wicket in the second innings. In the last game, there was no dew but in the game against Mumbai, there was some dew. They (LSG) had two foreign batters at the top so I wanted to bowl against them. I was bowling with a good rhythm, the plan wasn't to bowl four overs in a row but I kept bowling well so I continued with it. Faf is back and the Impact player we will decide according to the situation,” Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal