Why is Phil Salt not playing for RCB in IPL 2026 clash against DC as Bengaluru look for redemption?

New Delhi:

Phil Salt was a major absentee in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's team as they take on the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 clash on Monday, April 27. Salt had also missed RCB's previous home game against the Gujarat Titans on April 24.

Salt is out of this clash, too, due to an undisclosed injury. RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik had confirmed that the England international will be missing the DC game. "Salt is injured for the moment," Karthik said in the pre-match press conference.

Bethell stays in for Salt

Meanwhile, Bethell gets to play his second game of the season after featuring in the Gujarat Titans clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bethell had made 14 from 10 deliveries but is tipped to be a future star, having showed his mettle to the world with his unbelievable 105 against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal last month, although his team lost that game.

RCB win toss, Patidar confirms no changes

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. Skipper Patidar confirmed that there are no changes to the team that beat GT last week. "It's pretty obvious: we will bowl first. This venue is a high-scoring ground, and to be honest, it will not make any difference. But we'll try to put them under pressure while chasing," Patidar said at the toss.

"I think the most important thing is different players coming up in different matches. And that is for the team. I think that's a very important part of this team. And as we all know, we have played pretty good cricket in the first half.

"And at the same time, it's important to carry the same momentum in the second half. No, I think it's the past (the defeat to DC), but I think we all are looking forward for it. But we all are looking to play good cricket here and win the match. Same team," he added.