Why is Pat Cummins for SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad? When will he be back?

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is yet to return to regain full fitness and hence, will miss the marquee clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The Australia international returned to India before Hyderabad’s clash against Chennai Super Kings and was spotted training with the squad, but will take a few more days to be match fit.

A few days earlier, Cummins himself took to social media to say that he is planning to return to action on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals. However, it’s unclear as the team management hasn’t shared any fitness update on the player. In his absence, Dilshan Madhushanka has been introduced in the clash against Delhi, while Eshan Malinga is also part of the XI.

More to follow..