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  4. Why is Pat Cummins for SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad? When will he be back?

Why is Pat Cummins for SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad? When will he be back?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Pat Cummins will miss SRH’s IPL 2026 clash against DC as he is yet to regain full fitness. Spotted training with the squad, the Australia captain aims to return on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals. Dilshan Madhushanka and Eshan Malinga feature in the playing XI in Cummins' absence.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins Image Source : BCCI
Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is yet to return to regain full fitness and hence, will miss the marquee clash against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. The Australia international returned to India before Hyderabad’s clash against Chennai Super Kings and was spotted training with the squad, but will take a few more days to be match fit.

A few days earlier, Cummins himself took to social media to say that he is planning to return to action on April 25 against Rajasthan Royals. However, it’s unclear as the team management hasn’t shared any fitness update on the player. In his absence, Dilshan Madhushanka has been introduced in the clash against Delhi, while Eshan Malinga is also part of the XI.

More to follow..

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Cricket Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
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