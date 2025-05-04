Why is Nitish Rana not playing in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 clash? Star Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana will be missing game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 4. In Rana's place, Kunal Rathore will feature for the side.

New Delhi:

Game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both sides locked horns on May 4, and the clash saw Kolkata Knight Riders coming out to bat after winning the toss.

With Rajasthan Royals already eliminated from the competition, the side will be hoping to perform in the back end of the tournament on a good note. On the other hand, sitting in 7th place, Kolkata Knight Riders are well in the race for the playoffs.

Ahead of the game, there is a major setback for Royals as star batter Nitish Rana will be missing the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Riyan Parag informed at the toss that Rana won’t be available for Royals in the game, as he sustained a slight niggle.

In Nitish’s place, Kunal Rathore will be featuring for Royals in the clash. “I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn't sure. It's very challenging, you got to be profession on the field. A lot of work goes into it. Need to play for our pride. Need to bring more energy into the field. We are hoping to put a collective effort. Three changes in our team. Nitish Rana has a niggle, he goes out. Hasaranga comes back for Kumar Kartikeya. Kunal Rathore and Yudhvir are in,” Riyan Parag said at the toss.

Furthermore, apart from Nitish Rana, Kumar Kartikeya will not be playing the clash as well. Wanindu Hasaranga comes back into the side. Yudhvir Singh Charak comes into the playing XI as well in the place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora