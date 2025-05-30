Why is Neeraj Chopra not playing in Asian Championships 2025?

The Asian Athletics Championships are currently in progress in Gumi, Republic of Korea. The Games got underway on May 27 and over 2000 athletes from 43 countries have participated in several different events. Even India has sent a 64-member squad for the Championships, but Neeraj Chopra is not featuring in it. His Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem, is participating this year and has also qualified for the final that will be played on May 31.
However, many are surprised to see the Indian superstar not featuring in the Indian squad. Neeraj has decided to skip the continental event as he participated in the Doha Diamond League and the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial. In both competitions, India's golden boy finished second. However, for the first time in his career, he managed to cross the 90-metre mark in the Diamond League.
Nevertheless, in Neeraj Chopra's absence, Sachin Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have qualified for the medal round for India with throws of 79.62m and 76.67m, respectively. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was the one who came first in the qualifying round with a throw of 86.34m.
The Indian contingent is performing well at the Asian Championships and currently sit second in the medal tally with a total of 14 medals - five gold, six silver and three bronze. Jyothi Yarraji, Women's 4*400m relay team and Avinash Sable won the gold medal recently that pushed India ahead of Japan in the tally. India's best performance at the Championships came in 2017 when the nation secured 27 medals - nine gold, six silver and 12 bronze.
Indian squad competing at Asian Championships 2025:
Men
200m: Animesh Kujur
800m: Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar
1500m: Yoonus Shah
3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable
5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal
10,000m: Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal
Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker
High jump: Sarvesh Kushare
Shot put: Samardeep Singh Gill
Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh
Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar
20km race walk: Servin Sebastian, Amit
4x100m: Pranav Pramod, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Tamilarasu, Ragul Kumar, Gurvinder Singh
4×400m: Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Santosh Kumar, Mohit Kumar
Women
200m: Nithya Gandhe
400m: Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj
800m: Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja
1500m: Lili Das, Pooja
3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita
5000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary
10000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Seema
100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji
400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Anu R
Long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
High jump: Pooja
Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara
4x100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan, Sneha S, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari, V Sudeeksha
4x400m: Rupal, Sneha K, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu