Why is Neeraj Chopra not playing in Asian Championships 2025? Asian Athletics Championships are happening in Gumi, Republic of Korea. Over 2000 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. Interestingly, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is one of the participants but Neeraj Chopra has gone missing. Here's the reason why Neeraj isn't playing:

New Delhi:

The Asian Athletics Championships are currently in progress in Gumi, Republic of Korea. The Games got underway on May 27 and over 2000 athletes from 43 countries have participated in several different events. Even India has sent a 64-member squad for the Championships, but Neeraj Chopra is not featuring in it. His Pakistani counterpart, Arshad Nadeem, is participating this year and has also qualified for the final that will be played on May 31.

However, many are surprised to see the Indian superstar not featuring in the Indian squad. Neeraj has decided to skip the continental event as he participated in the Doha Diamond League and the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial. In both competitions, India's golden boy finished second. However, for the first time in his career, he managed to cross the 90-metre mark in the Diamond League.

Nevertheless, in Neeraj Chopra's absence, Sachin Yadav and Yash Vir Singh have qualified for the medal round for India with throws of 79.62m and 76.67m, respectively. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was the one who came first in the qualifying round with a throw of 86.34m.

The Indian contingent is performing well at the Asian Championships and currently sit second in the medal tally with a total of 14 medals - five gold, six silver and three bronze. Jyothi Yarraji, Women's 4*400m relay team and Avinash Sable won the gold medal recently that pushed India ahead of Japan in the tally. India's best performance at the Championships came in 2017 when the nation secured 27 medals - nine gold, six silver and 12 bronze.

Indian squad competing at Asian Championships 2025:

Men

200m: Animesh Kujur

800m: Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar

1500m: Yoonus Shah

3000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable

5000m: Gulveer Singh, Abhishek Pal

10,000m: Gulveer Singh, Sawan Barwal

Triple jump: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

High jump: Sarvesh Kushare

Shot put: Samardeep Singh Gill

Javelin throw: Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh

Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar

20km race walk: Servin Sebastian, Amit

4x100m: Pranav Pramod, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidar, Amlan Borgohain, Tamilarasu, Ragul Kumar, Gurvinder Singh

4×400m: Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Santosh Kumar, Mohit Kumar

Women

200m: Nithya Gandhe

400m: Rupal Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj

800m: Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja

1500m: Lili Das, Pooja

3000m steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

5000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Parul Chaudhary

10000m: Sanjivani Baburao, Seema

100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj, Anu R

Long jump: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

High jump: Pooja

Heptathlon: Nandini Agasara

4x100m: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan, Sneha S, Srabani Nanda, Daneshwari, V Sudeeksha

4x400m: Rupal, Sneha K, Subha Venkatesan, Jisna Mathew, Kunja Rajitha, Sandramol Sabu