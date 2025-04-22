Why is Mohit Sharma not playing vs LSG? Debutant named in Delhi Capitals squad Delhi Capitals have dropped Mohit Sharma from the playing XI. Sri Lanka international Dushmantha Chameera has been named as his replacement. He will be making his DC debut against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 22.

Lucknow:

Delhi Capitals have dropped Mohit Sharma from the playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2025. The 36-year-old has clinched only two wickets in the seven matches he played this season at an economy of 10, and that prompted the DC management to drop him from the playing XI. Sri Lanka international Dushmantha Chameera has been announced in the playing XI as Mohit’s replacement.

Notably, Chameera has played 14 matches so far in the IPL but will be making his debut for Delhi on Tuesday, April 22. In these 14 games, he has clinched only nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.19. Meanwhile, Delhi captain Axar Patel won the toss against LSG and elected to bowl first.

“We'll bowl. Red soil wicket and there was dew in the last game as well. If we bowl well, we can restrict them. We focused on what we did right and areas where we can improve. We aren't thinking too much. We've been part of a couple of close matches. Impact Player - we decide based on the match situation. Unfortunately a couple of our players are injured and they won't be able to field. One change for us. Mohit Sharma is out, Dushmantha Chameera is playing,” Axar said after the toss.

On the other hand, LSG didn’t make any changes to their playing XI. However, Mayank Yadav has been named as an Impact Sub and it is very likely that the cricketer will be featuring for the first this season agaisnt DC.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants - Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Delhi Capitals - Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar