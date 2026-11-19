The Indian team took on New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash on November 19th; the Indian team won the toss and chose to bowl first as both sides would hope to play some good cricket.

Skipper Shubman Gill revealed his side’s playing combination, and many fans were left shocked by the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI. It is interesting to note that Siraj was the star player for the Indian team as the side took on England in the Test series earlier in the year.

It is worth noting that it was a tactical decision to not play Siraj in the first Test, with Shubman Gill revealing how tough of a decision it has been, considering the kind of form that the star pacer has been in.

What did Shubman Gill say at the toss?

Speaking of the toss, the Indian team won it and opted to bowl first. Gill talked about the side’s playing XI and reflected on how tough it is that Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj are missing the clash, and hoped that the selected players will be able to deliver at their best as the Indian team takes on New Zealand in the first Test.

“Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to, you know, go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. You know, very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out, you know. They did decently well in the ODI series. Siraj and Gurnoor obviously, you know, was man of the series there. So it was a hard decision for us. But hopefully, you know, all the fast bowlers that we picked, they should be able to do the job for us,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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