Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing India's first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland?

The Indian team takes on New Zealand in the first ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams meet at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on November 4th, and the game began on a positive note for the Indian team as the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to play some good cricket.

With skipper Shubman Gill opening up about the side’s playing XI and the squad composition, fans were left questioning why star pacer Mohammed Siraj is not available to play for India in the first ODI of the series.

It is interesting to note that Siraj recently featured for India A in their second four-day unofficial Test match against New Zealand A in Christchurch that concluded on November 3rd. Looking to better manage his workload, Siraj has not been selected for the playing XI of the first ODI but is expected to feature for the side in the later stages of the series.

What did Shubman Gill say at the toss?

Skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage and opened up on the mindset of the Indian team going into the ODI series and how they are going into the game with four pacers and two all-rounders and will look to limit the Black Caps to a subpar total in Auckland.

“We're going to bowl first. A little bit of overcast, if there's any reduction in the overs, it's always good to have a target on the board. [On India's preparations for the ODI series] Pretty good, I would say. Lot of good practice sessions and everyone is very excited and prepared for the series. [On the importance of the series in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup] Extremely important, I'd say. The conditions that we are going to get here would be a lot more similar to the ones in South Africa as compared to other parts of the world,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read:

Pratika Rawal opens up on her heartbreaking injury during ODI World Cup, reflects on her comeback