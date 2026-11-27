Team India took on New Zealand in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27th. It is worth noting that the clash began on a positive note for the Indian team, as the side won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping to play good cricket.

With skipper Shubman Gill revealing the Indian team’s playing combination, fans were once again surprised to see the lineup, as star pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again not included in the XI.

Notably, Siraj missed the first test of the series as well, as India made a tactical decision not to play Siraj. However, the side once again made the same decision, as Siraj was not included in the XI.

India came into the game with just one change from their previous game. Prasidh Krishna, who struggled for the majority of the first Test, was dropped, and Gurnoor Brar was handed his Test debut, as India hoped for a good showing with the ball.

What did Shubman Gill say at the toss?

Winning the toss yet again, skipper Shubman Gill came forward and reflected on the playing composition for the Indian team and how the side will be looking to do things differently and hopefully get a result out of the clash.

“Bowl first. Looks like a pretty decent wicket, little bit of moisture. Like I said in the previous match, hopefully we'll be able to extract some in the first and second session. [On the preparation] Pretty good, to be honest. Some of them had a bowl in the nets yesterday. They're feeling pretty fresh. [On having a couple of days off after the 1st Test ] Yes, they did. One was travel day and the day before was completely off for us. So some of them had a nice day out. It was great weather that day,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah

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