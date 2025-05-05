Why are Mohammed Shami, Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing against Delhi Capitals? Sunrisers Hyderabad have made significant changes to their playing XI against Delhi Capitals. Mohammed Shami has been dropped while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis are not even part of the Impact Player list.

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have dropped Mohammed Shami from the playing XI against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025. The ace pacer had a poor campaign so far in the tournament, having managed to clinch only six wickets in nine matches. In the last match against Gujarat Titans, the 34-year-old scored 48 runs in three overs, without any success, and that forced Hyderabad to once again drop him from the playing XI.

Eshan Malinga replaced him in the playing XI. Interestingly, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis are also dropped. However, Pat Cummins wasn’t asked for the reason in the toss, and hence, the details are not known at the moment. However, given that neither Nitish nor Kamindu are part of the Impact list as well, it is very likely that the cricketers are either injured or suffering from an illness.

Delhi, on the other hand, have made one change to their playing XI. They have Mukesh Kumar from the playing XI, who is replaced by T Natarajan. The pacer was bought for INR 10.75 crore, but the Delhi management couldn’t find him in the squad. However, against Hyderabad, he was finally given a chance to prove his value and cement his spot in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. For them, all the remaining matches are mist-win to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

SRH vs DC Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan