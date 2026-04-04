Why is Mitchell Starc not playing in DC vs MI IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

New Delhi:

Mitchell Starc missed out as the Delhi Capitals host the Mumbai Indians for their second match of the Indian Premier League 2026. DC are coming into this game on the back of a win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium a few days ago. They are looking to bounce back from a poor recent record against MI, having won just two of the seven matches against the five-time champions since 2022.

DC will hope for their bowlers to fire as they are already missing Australian speedster Mitchell Starc, who has not joined the DC squad. Starc recently confirmed that he is recovering from a shoulder and an elbow injury in reply to the criticism he has faced over his absence. "Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer. These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me," Starc said.

Starc apologised to DC for his unavailability

Meanwhile, Starc apologised to the DC management for the injury and remained committed to be back as soon as he can. "With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team, and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap," he said.

Starc's statement came after his commitment was questioned for not coming to play for the Capitals. He was not being given an NOC from Cricket Australia with CA managing workload of their key bowlers.

DC go with same team, no Starc

Meanwhile, DC have gone with the same side with Mitchell Starc not being available to feature in this game too. "First game, home ground, we want to see how the wicket behaves. We won from 26 for 4, which gives us confidence. The top order knows there's a net for them. The home crowd want to show them exciting cricket. Same team," Axar said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya missed out as he is injured, with Suryakumar Yadav leading. "Hardik's not well, doesn't look good. So, I'm getting into his shoes today. If you win the first game after 13-14 years, there's a lot of confidence. Toss was irrelevant. We wanted to bat first. Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik, Corbin Bosch comes in for Boult, that's a tactical call, Mitch Santner comes in for Ghazanfar," Surya said after DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah