Why is Mitchell Starc not playing for DC vs GT in IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi?

New Delhi:

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2026. He has been out of action since the Big Bash League and there’s no update on when the cricketer will be joining the squad for the ongoing season. He is reportedly dealing with a shoulder and elbow injury and Cricket Australia is currently monitoring the situation. As per reports, Starc could sit out for three more games before joining the squad. However, the team management is yet to share any update on that.

Starc’s absence is not felt, though. Lungi Ngidi has done a commendable job and Mukesh Kumar has stepped up as well. Delhi have also won both their matches and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum in the clash against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi opt to bowl first

Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, however, wasn’t too worried as he revealed intentions of batting first. Explaining the reason behind his move, Gill explained that if the weather remains the same, there will be no dew and they can take advantage of the surface.

“We were going to bat first anyways. Hopefully, if the weather stays like this, you know, there'll be no dew in the second innings,” Gill said after the toss.

The India international also shared an update on his injury. He missed the last game against Rajasthan Royals, owing to a muscle spasm, which was later revealed to be a recurring neck injury. “Yeah, it’s something similar,” Gill said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

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