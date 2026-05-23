Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing vs Punjab Kings in LSG's final league game of IPL 2026?

Lucknow:

Australia international Mitchell Marsh isn’t available for Lucknow Super Giants’ high-profile clash against Punjab Kings at the IPL 2026. He has reportedly left for Pakistan to take part in the three-match ODI series. In his absence, LSG have paired Arshin Kulkarni with Josh Inglis at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, Marsh has been a force to reckon with for LSG this season. The all-rounder has smacked 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 163.18. He is the leading run-scorer for LSG this season and his absence can hurt the team in the final league game of the season.

For LSG, they have nothing to lose, given that they are already eliminated from the playoffs race. However, the Rishabh Pant-led side would want to win the match against Punjab and lift themselves from the bottom of the table.

PBKS chose to bowl in do-or-die clash

Punjab have opted to bowl first in their do-or-die clash in Lucknow. After being unbeaten in the first seven games, they have lost six on the trot. If they win their game against Lucknow, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be mathematically be alive in the playoffs race, but a lot will depend on Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians and then KKR’s game against DC.

Punjab, in the meantime, have made two changes to the playing XI, with Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak returned.

“We're going to bowl first. We've got two changes, Marco (Jansen) and Vyshak (Vijaykumar) come in. It is suddenly exciting. It's like a do or die game for us. I would say rather do. So it's looking forward to the challenge. Never been in this situation before, as in the league table. But the boys are super excited,” Iyer said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read: