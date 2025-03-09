Why is Matt Henry not playing Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai? New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first as the Kiwis made a forced change to their playing XI. Fast bowler Matt Henry who picked up five wickets against India exactly a week ago is not playing in the final.

The much-awaited Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand is being played today at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. In the summit clash, the Kiwis opted to bat first after winning the toss, but they had to leave out their fast bowler Matt Henry from the playing XI as he got injured during the semi-final against South Africa.

For the unversed, Henry landed awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a catch of Heinrich Klaasen and was visibly in some pain. He went off the field soon after but came back to bowl a couple of overs later in the game. However, he couldn't recover fully in time for the final against India. The BlackCaps have replaced Henry with Nathan Smith.

However, Henry's injury is a huge blow for New Zealand as he picked up a five-wicket haul exactly a week ago against India at the same venue. In that game, India had batted first and scored only 249 runs. But they ended up defending that score courtesy a five-wicket haul from Varun Chakaravarthy.

"Looks like a pretty good wicket, similar to the one we played India here a week ago. Want to get runs on the board and see what happens. Obviously expected a few blue shirts, great atmosphere, great ground. Going to be slightly different from what we got in Pakistan.

"We saw how India played and what they got out of it. Hope it slows down a bit later. Different guys have stepped up at different times. You want guys firing from the start and we have done that, as have India. Unfortunately Matt Henry has been ruled out. we've got Nathan Smith coming in," Santner said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Nathan Smith

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy