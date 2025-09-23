Why is Matheesha Pathirana not playing in SL vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four clash? SLC drops big update Matheesha Pathirana misses out as Sri Lanka face Pakistan in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka cricket dropped a major update, revealing the reason for his absence from the clash.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the crucial Asia Cup Super Four clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams have lost their opening matches in the Super Four stage and need a win under their belt to stay strong in the race for the final.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Men in Green go unchanged from the clash against India. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have roped in two changes to the side that went down to Bangladesh, but have still not brought star pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the Playing XI.

The Lankan Lions have dropped Dunith Wellalage and Kamil Mishara and have fielded Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana in place of them.

Why is Matheesha Pathirana still not playing?

Pathirana played in only one match in the ongoing Asia Cup and has not featured in any after Sri Lanka's opener against Bangladesh on September 13.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board confirmed that Pathirana is not well and misses out on this clash against Pakistan. "Matheesha Pathirana is unwell and will not be available for selection for today’s game against Pakistan. He did not take part in team practice sessions during the last two days and is currently under medical treatment," SLC said in a post on its social media.

Meanwhile, Pakistan opted to bowl first. "We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, don't think it will change much. I think we started well (against India), but then the tempo shifted.. They are a good side, we’re a good side. We don’t think about the past; we just need to focus on today. We have an unchanged side," Pakistan skipper Salman said at the toss.

The Lankan Lions have made two changes with Dunith Wellalage and Kamil Mishara not playing. "I would have done the same thing. It looks a good pitch, don't mind batting first. We are playing good cricket, we need to improve in a few areas. Batting and bowling at the death. There are two changes. Theekshana and Karunaratne are in. We thought that we might need one extra bowler, that's why we have brought in a bowler who can bat," Asalanka said at the toss.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed