Why is Kuldeep Yadav dropped again? Former cricketers lash out at team management over selection calls

London:

Star India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been dropped from the third ODI against England at Lord’s. With Washington Sundar ruled out of the match and Jasprit Bumrah having suffered a last-minute knee injury, India were forced to change their bowling combinations. Despite so, Kuldeep wasn’t considered for selection, as Axar Patel was named the lone spinner.

India eventually had a very rough afternoon with the ball. None of their plans worked as England posted 387 runs on the board in the first innings. Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell launched a perfect attack, stitching a partnership of 192 runs. Bethell eventually departed for 91 runs, while Duckett went on to add 141 runs. Batting at three, Joe Root proved his mettle once again, scoring unbeaten 74. Jos Buttler played a perfect cameo of 41 runs off 13 balls, as the Three Lions posted a mammoth total on the board.

Following which, the Indian team management has been criticised heavily, particularly for dropping Kuldeep, who has been a proven match-winner in white-ball cricket. With Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar relatively new to the format, they argued that Kuldeep would have been a perfect fit in the middle order, but the Indian team has kept him out of action.

It has been a pattern for a while now. Kuldeep has been in the scheme of things, but he hasn’t earned regular shots in the playing XI. Recently, the team management also indicated that it is possible that they will play one spinner in the XI during the ODI World Cup 2027 in Africa and in such a scenario, Kuldeep may have to sit out. More so, as the team management prefers all-rounders.

Here's what former cricketers said:

India start well with bat

India have managed a good start with the bat, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitching a partnership of over 100 runs. They will have to accelerate a but better, but things are still very much in control, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer set to bat next. Nevertheless, the strike rate will certainly be on the head of the two cricketers.