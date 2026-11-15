Why is KL Rahul not playing India's fifth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui?

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides took on each other at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 15th. It is interesting to note that the clash began with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bowl first, hoping to play some good cricket.

It is worth noting that the Indian team came out to bat, and with skipper Shreyas Iyer revealing the side’s playing combination, fans have been wondering why star batter KL Rahul is not playing for the Men in Blue.

Notably, Rahul did not play in the fourth ODI of the series as well, and he is missing the final ODI as well. It is worth noting that KL Rahul is included in India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand across two tests, with the first test beginning on November 19.

Rahul is busy preparing for the upcoming Test series, and that means he will miss out on the last two ODIs against New Zealand.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

With the toss, skipper Shreyas Iyer came forward and talked about the Indian team’s playing combination and how the side is looking forward to improving after their loss in the fourth ODI of the series.

“We were also waiting for this opportunity for the first time, but we saw how the ball was staying pretty straight when they were batting and wasn't seaming that much. So, that's a good sign and gives us confidence about batting first as well. [On the previous day's break] It was crucial for us to recover as much as possible, especially after fielding for 50 overs and getting out a bit early, which was quite disappointing. But that also reflected a bit on how we would be going today, so we're in high spirits,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur

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