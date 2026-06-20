Why is KL Rahul not playing for India against Afghanistan in the third ODI against Afghanistan?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20, and the clash began on a subpar note for the Indian team, as Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

With the game right around the corner, many fans would be asking questions about the absence of KL Rahul in the playing XI. It is worth noting that Rahul has been excluded from the playing XI due to the return of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to the XI.

More to follow..