Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing for South Africa vs India in 2nd T20I? India and South Africa faced each other today in the second T20I at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. India won the toss and opted to bowl first as the hosts didn't make any change to their playing XI. Meanwhile, for South Africa, Kagiso Rabada is not playing the second T20I. Here's why:

Chandigarh:

India and South Africa locked horns today in the second of the five-match T20I series in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India won the toss and opted to bowl first, even as the hosts didn't make any change from the previous game. However, South Africa made three changes to their line-up, but Kagiso Rabada is still not playing. He was not part of the team in the first T20I either, which left many surprised.

For the unversed, Rabada hasn't played a single game on this tour despite being named in the squad. He missed the first Test in Kolkata as the visitors hoped for him to get fit for the second Test. However, the fast bowler was ruled out of entire tour after sustaining a rib-bone stress injury in the build up. South Africa withdrew him from the entire tour and also didn't include in the squad picked for the T20I leg of the tour.

South Africa drop Nortje and Stubbs after first T20I

Meanwhile, it was surprising to see South Africa make as many as three changes to their playing XI after a loss in the first game. Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Keshav Maharaj were left out of the team while Reeza Hendricks, George Linde and Ottneil Baartman were included for this encounter. Interestingly, Aiden Markram made it clear that the changes were made based on the rotation policy.

"We can put some runs on the board early and hopefully get them under some pressure. There are always lessons to take, but I don’t think you want to dive too deep into things. Make peace with the fact that we can have nights like that, and we unfortunately had that in the first game. But the opportunity is there for us tonight to get it right and make some strides.

"I think that’s where a lot of the focus is. I haven’t thought of that to be honest. I’m not too sure. We’ll get feedback after the first few balls are over and sort of plan it from there. But yeah, I’m hoping to get off to a good start, build some good partnerships tonight, and it gives us a good chance to put up a good total. Not because of the pitch, but just from a rotation point of view, we’ve got three changes," Markram said.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh